LETTER: It is our duty to pay our dues

We are a company with our head office in Durban and a branch in Germiston. We have paid e-tolls from inception in December 2013, a total to date of R360,635.

We have paid these e-tolls because we believe it is the right thing to do, for the following reasons:

It is a biblical and moral principle that one obeys all government regulations.

We would not enjoy amassing a debt to a government organisation that may have to be paid sometime in the future.

The main roads in Johannesburg are good, so whoever did the work did an excellent job. If the cost was over budget that should be dealt with separately and appropriately. The e-toll system should not be jeopardised as a result.

The promotion of civil disobedience by Outa and other opposed parties is unacceptable.

I have seen a similar system in Taiwan. Everyone pays and it works perfectly well.

We should all pay our dues for e-tolls and allow the system to work so that further good road systems can be developed in future. The consequences of not paying are dire and will result in another SA failure.

Barry Gould, Capco, Durban

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.