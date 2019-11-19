Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Eskom CEO a white man, so what?

SA can't afford to let Eskom fail

19 November 2019 - 17:27
The Eskom Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture:BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
The Eskom Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture:BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

I cannot understand what the problem is with a white male being appointed  new Eskom CEO. If he is the best person for this thankless job, what does it matter what the colour of his skin is?

The nation can't afford for Eskom to fall. We are in this situation because when Jacob Zuma and the Guptas were busy stealing billions, the unions were quiet. In fact, they were the ones that helped put and keep the former president in power.

Stop playing the race card.

Wayne Bowman, Cape Town 

Surprise CEO for Eskom announced

Andre de Ruyter, CEO of packaging group Nampak, has been appointed CEO of Eskom
