LETTER: Eskom CEO a white man, so what?

I cannot understand what the problem is with a white male being appointed new Eskom CEO. If he is the best person for this thankless job, what does it matter what the colour of his skin is?

The nation can't afford for Eskom to fall. We are in this situation because when Jacob Zuma and the Guptas were busy stealing billions, the unions were quiet. In fact, they were the ones that helped put and keep the former president in power.

Stop playing the race card.

Wayne Bowman, Cape Town

