LETTER: CCMA shines as it exceeds expectations

Despite the failure of many of the department of employment and labour’s initiatives, particularly workmen’s compensation, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has performed beyond expectation.

From April 1 to June 30 it recorded almost 52,000 cases, compared to 48,704 cases during the first quarter of 2019. This increase can be attributed to the commission’s expanded mandate. Surprisingly, the CCMA took an average of 24 days to deal with these conciliation cases, compared to the target of 30 days. Miraculously, it took on average 48 days to deal with arbitration cases, and it was able to settle 79% of all the cases referred to the CCMA.

Despite a stagnant budget and an increase in the number of referred disputes, the CCMA also conducted almost 500 outreach services and more than 10,000 people were capacitated to better understand the law and their rights.

The CCMA is the jewel in the crown of the department of employment and labour.

Michael Bagraim, MP

