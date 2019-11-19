Opinion / Letters

LETTER: CCMA shines as it exceeds expectations

The initiative is the jewel in the crown of the labour department

19 November 2019 - 17:48
Picture: 123RF/3DRENDERINGS
Picture: 123RF/3DRENDERINGS

Despite the failure of many of the department of employment and labour’s initiatives, particularly workmen’s compensation, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has performed beyond expectation.

From April 1 to June 30 it recorded almost 52,000 cases, compared to 48,704 cases during the first quarter of 2019. This increase can be attributed to the commission’s expanded mandate. Surprisingly, the CCMA took an average of 24 days to deal with these conciliation cases, compared to the target of 30 days. Miraculously, it took on average 48 days to deal with arbitration cases, and it was able to settle 79% of all the cases referred to the CCMA.

Despite a stagnant budget and an increase in the number of referred disputes, the CCMA also conducted almost 500 outreach services and more than 10,000 people were capacitated to better understand the law and their rights.

The CCMA is the jewel in the crown of the department of employment and labour.

Michael Bagraim, MP
Via e-mail

Wage deal with Amcu averts a strike in SA’s platinum sector

The settlement, which was signed on Friday, has been upheld by all parties as fair
National
2 days ago

SAA, unions meet for talks amid damaging strike

The talks taking place on Saturday will be mediated by the CCMA
National
3 days ago

SAA reinstates some international flights, unions to give update on talks

Flights to New York, Sao Paulo and Hong Kong, among others, will depart from OR Tambo International Airport
National
2 days ago

CAROL PATON: Numsa’s wage demands at SAA are a side order on a bigger menu

It is Gordhan and Mboweni the union wants to see at the negotiating table
Opinion
1 day ago

Platinum sector wage deal with Amcu is finally inked

Negotiations started in June when the union initially demanded increases as high as 48%
National
4 days ago

Using labour brokers and temp agencies is not always kosher

Think it’s easy to dismiss temporary workers? Think again, writes Ivan Israelstam
Opinion
6 days ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: The writing’s on the wall for Iqbal ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: Pity Ramaphosa can’t offer ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CAROL PATON: Numsa’s wage demands at SAA are a ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
TOM EATON: John Steenhuisen — forever Number Two
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MARK BARNES: Too Big To Fail is not about size
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.