LETTER: Unions are a bad joke

SA trade unions are a joke; the reason for their existence in modern-day SA needs to be questioned. These are the people who are creating havoc in our economy and causing huge job losses in different sectors because of their ridiculous demands.

When there are challenges the unions never bring solutions, rather they worsen the problem through unfounded strikes. We are talking of people who are sitting with millions of rand they invest in the same institutions that they are accusing of being white monopoly capital.

Why are these unions not investing that money in establishing enterprises and factories in labour-intensive sectors such as textiles and agriculture? Why are they not investing in the property industry by extending affordable finance for their members to get houses?

In the case of SAA, who do they think is going to continue putting money into that hole without it being restructured? Are they prepared for the aircraft to close shop and all of those employees to lose their jobs?

The union’s selfish interest is not in the workers but in sustaining membership fees. There must be a wholesale paradigm shift in how unions are run if we want to see prosperity in this country.

Thukela Mashologu, Via e-mail

