Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Bring unions into line

The government has neither the will nor the backbone to stand up to the trade unions

18 November 2019 - 16:42
NUM members. Picture: VATHISWA RUSELO
All power to SAA management for standing up to the unions, because the government has neither the will nor the backbone to do it.

Focus should be on the millions of unemployed rather than on those who are lucky enough to have jobs. The country will never advance, either politically or economically, until the power of the unions is curtailed.

I don’t understand why nobody seems willing to address the issue of a population increasing far too rapidly. The government and society at large need to place this subject on every agenda when debating policy. In even the short term, the increasing number of births cannot be supported by the decreasing tax base.

Derek Pryce, Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

