LETTER: Biggest lawless state

The US claims to be the biggest democracy in the world, but as we can see it is just the biggest lawless country.

This is especially so given the antics of the president, who pardons war criminals but wants to prosecute and shoot the whistle-blower who uncovered his misdeeds.

The rhetoric was the same with previous presidents, examples being Julian Assange and Edward Snowden. That is not even to mention all the fires the US has lit around the world over the years, from Iraq to Libya, Afghanistan, Venezuela and so many others over the years.

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston