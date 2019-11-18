Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Biggest lawless state

President pardons war criminals but wants to prosecute whistle-blower who uncovered misdeeds

18 November 2019 - 15:56
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a campaign rally in Bossier City, LA November 14 2019. REUTERS/ TOM BRENNER
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a campaign rally in Bossier City, LA November 14 2019. REUTERS/ TOM BRENNER

The US claims to be the biggest democracy in the world, but as we can see it is just the biggest lawless country.

This is especially so given the antics of the president, who pardons war criminals but wants to prosecute and shoot the whistle-blower who uncovered his misdeeds.

The rhetoric was the same with previous presidents, examples being Julian Assange and Edward Snowden. That is not even to mention all the fires the US has lit around the world over the years, from Iraq to Libya, Afghanistan, Venezuela and so many others over the years.

Jean Michel Bouvier
Bryanston

