LETTER: Stop bashing Marika Sboros

I have noticed with alarm the venomous nature of the vegan backlash against Marika Sboros after her excellent review of The Game Changers film in your newspaper on November 4 (“Vegan hype of titanic proportions is a game changer in diet spin”, November 4) and fully endorse Ockert Fourie’s letter (“Vegan vilifying”, November 11) in support of her and her work.

I have been following Sboros’s writings for many years, as have many professionals I know locally and internationally. We have always found her to be an authentic, reliable and responsible source of medical and scientific information. She is opinionated, but I have always found, as have informed academics, that her opinions are considered and based on scientific evidence.

What I find most odious and disturbing are comparisons between her work and the Holocaust, in your newspaper and on Business Day’s Facebook page. One vegan even posted that for Business Day to allow her to write on low-carb therapies is like “asking Hitler to write objectively on the Holocaust”. Not only did I find this repugnant and disgusting, but it is an emotive, ugly and ignorant comment that is blatantly offensive, and not only to Sboros, who happens to be Jewish. Even if the vegan who wrote that was not aware that she is Jewish, that comparison is deeply offensive and belittling to the Jewish community worldwide.

Sboros does not hide that she is co-author with Tim Noakes of Lore of Nutrition, Challenging Conventional Dietary Beliefs. It is public knowledge. Business Day even ran an excerpt of that excellent book after publication in 2017. I have read it from cover to cover. It is a long and often uncomfortable read. It challenges orthodoxy and demolishes many dangerous myths that conventional doctors and dietitians still disseminate to patients.

Vegans seem keen to punish both Sboros and Noakes and discredit their reputations because they have the courage to challenge orthodoxy and go up against food and drug industries.

I have never seen Sboros or Noakes say no-one should go on a vegan diet. They just say the strongest evidence available to us all so far is that humans evolved to eat mostly meat and some plants. And that the most nutrient-dense foods are animal foods, not plants. Vegans appear chronically incapable of seeing any merit in those scientifically proven facts.

Wendy Machanik

Glenhazel