Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Reverse nationalist principle

Choice has to be made, because liberal societies have prospered worldwide while authoritarian ones have collapsed

17 November 2019 - 18:38
Picture: 123RF/LIGHTWISE
Picture: 123RF/LIGHTWISE

If what Jonny Steinberg imputes is correct, namely that it is a minority racial nationalist view to think each individual has “a unique perspective on the world and is consequently best placed to determine what to value in life”, it is up to us to reverse the principle (“Neither DA nor ANC able to outgrow racial nationalisms,” November 14).

Here goes: “Every person has a uniform perspective on the world and is consequently worst placed to determine what to value in life.”

Rather than making it multiracial, that sounds suspiciously authoritarian.  And the choice is that stark. We must make it, knowing that across the world liberal societies have prospered while authoritarian ones collapsed.

It is by branding the liberal position as he does that blocks the message from “working its way into everyday conversation” in Africa. It is a key reason that black nationalism has been the most powerful tradition in Africa’s history, and the method by which we today perpetuate it in SA.

Jens Kuhn
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

GIDEON RACHMAN: India and Modi get a free pass from the West — for the moment

Alarming threats to minority rights and democratic norms are being strategically ignored
Opinion
5 days ago

PETER LEON: Economic nationalism in Africa’s giants holds back free trade

SA, Nigeria and Egypt have not signed up to crucial aspects of the African Continental Free Trade Area
Opinion
1 week ago

EDGAR LUNGU: The African century calls for a renewal of pan-African leadership

The continent has achieved many successes, but huge challenges remain. To overcome these, modern African leaders need to work together
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Is Mkhwebane an agent for ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LUNGISA FUZILE: It is possible to reroute SA’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
The Range Rover may just be too big to cope with ...
Opinion
4.
CARTOON: Milking Swaziland dry
Opinion
5.
LETTER: NEF’s Philisiwe Mthethwa not the ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

JONNY STEINBERG: Neither DA nor ANC able to outgrow racial nationalisms

Opinion / Columnists

JONNY STEINBERG: Mandela’s self-control a shackle for today’s youth

Opinion / Columnists

JONNY STEINBERG: On camera, the lies continue, off camera, the nightmare

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.