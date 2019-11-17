LETTER: Reverse nationalist principle

If what Jonny Steinberg imputes is correct, namely that it is a minority racial nationalist view to think each individual has “a unique perspective on the world and is consequently best placed to determine what to value in life”, it is up to us to reverse the principle (“Neither DA nor ANC able to outgrow racial nationalisms,” November 14).

Here goes: “Every person has a uniform perspective on the world and is consequently worst placed to determine what to value in life.”

Rather than making it multiracial, that sounds suspiciously authoritarian. And the choice is that stark. We must make it, knowing that across the world liberal societies have prospered while authoritarian ones collapsed.

It is by branding the liberal position as he does that blocks the message from “working its way into everyday conversation” in Africa. It is a key reason that black nationalism has been the most powerful tradition in Africa’s history, and the method by which we today perpetuate it in SA.

Jens Kuhn

Cape Town

