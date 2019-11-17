LETTER: Jump on this tourism trip

While many people globally contemplate the effects of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) on employment, almost every social scientist agrees that international tourism will grow exponentially as people have more leisure time.

In less than a month, United Airlines will start its first direct flight between New York and Cape Town. The Western Cape government prides itself on planning and forward thinking. Couple this with the fact that the current mayor of the city and premier of the province previously filled the positions of security and economic growth respectively, I am sure they realise this is a momentous opportunity for the province.

The US still has the most tourists travelling the globe, while their spending per capita is miles ahead of any other country.

So, the ball is in their court. Are they ready to use this occasion to further grow the provincial economy? Are they going to ensure the first batches of Americans return with stories for family and friends of why this beautiful part of the world must be on their bucket lists? Will they use it as a launch pad for inclusive growth?

They must ensure that every municipality in the province has a tourism committee that plans activities and festivals in their areas with tourists in mind. This should not be confused with a tourist office and leaflets.

If anyone is looking for an example of inclusive growth in the tourism sector, I would advise a trip to Arniston to see how ordinary, downtrodden people are able to take advantage of this economic activity.

Derek Abrahams

Via e-mail

