LETTER: What of the news jobs?

If Sekunjalo is liquidated journalists at Independent Media may become collateral damage

14 November 2019 - 14:45
If Sekunjalo is liquidated what will happen to the journalists working for Independent Media group newspapers?

Will they lose their jobs? Is it possible to ensure hard-working journalists who are not playing politics don’t become collateral damage, as was the case when the Gupta empire collapsed?

It would be sad if junior journalists in particular find themselves jobless.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via e-mail 

