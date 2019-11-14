LETTER: Crime hinders tourism

The government is not reading the warning signs when it comes to tourism in SA.

We are ranked among the world’s most violent nations not at war. The 2019 Global Finance ranking of the safest countries in the world ranks SA 101 out of 128 countries. In addition, the 2019 Women’s Danger index has ranked SA the most dangerous country in Africa for female travellers who travel on their own.

It gets worse: SA’s ranking on the World Economic Forum’s Travel & Tourism Competitiveness index for 2017 has slipped to 53 out of 136 countries. This is a drop of five places from 43 in 2015.

The main reason for the decline is the safety and security of tourists, which is detrimental to the country’s image as a competitive tourist destination. Unless the government puts measures in place to improve this situation we will soon see fewer tourists visiting our shores.

This would mean that the potential for tourism to contribute to the growth of the economy will diminish, including jobs. More than 31,000 new jobs were created in the tourism sector in 2017, a trend that needs to continue year after year if we are to reduce unemployment.

The police treat tourism as a safety and security issue. This paradigm needs to shift so they see the safety of tourists as an economic driver. When the economy grows, more people become employed, which in turn impacts positively on crime. Ultimately, budget allocations to the police can also increase.

Manny de Freitas, MP

DA shadow tourism minister