LETTER: Vegan vilifying

Contrary to John Anderson’s letter (“Vilifying vegans is for the ignorant”, November 11), I believe Marika Sboros’s article on veganism was well written and factual (“Vegan hype of Titanic proportions is a game changer in diet spin,” November 4). It was definitely not out to vilify vegans.

It seems to me as if Anderson is the bigot here in attacking meat-eaters. And I still do not see the relevance of his comparison between a so-called antiveganism article and the Holocaust. I do not mind you declining to eat meat or dairy products, but that does not make you right. It is better to advocate eating less meat and more vegetables than trying to get the world to all became vegans. It will not happen.

Anderson says an excess of cattle will bring a halt to civilisation. The correct statement is that humans, their lifestyles and overpopulation will do so. Is he advocating getting rid of a few billion people, or just a few billion cattle?

And he needs to get his facts straight. There are about 1-billion to 1.5-billion cattle in the world, not 60-billion as he states as fact.

Ockert Fourie

Durbanville