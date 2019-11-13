Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Game-changer indeed

13 November 2019 - 13:30
A selection of good carbohydrate sources, high fiber rich food. Picture: SUPPLIED

Being vegan is not just about unclogging your arteries and living a longer, more active life. It also is about producing more than twice as many calories on less than half the amount of land, while getting rid of all the emissions these unfortunate farm animals pump into the atmosphere.

Clearing the planet of several billion thirsty, hungry, gas-emitting farm animals would make a great difference to our quality of life.

In addition, the benefit of not eating meat is almost immediate — animal fat is a lot like sugar or alcohol in the sense that it leads to an immediate increase in the amount of fat in the bloodstream, thereby leading to slower circulation and weaker erections (presumably, this also contributes to the tiredness we feel after consuming a large meal).

Watching the documentary The Game Changers, which includes interviews with Arnold Schwarzenegger and many other top athletes about the benefits of a plant-based diet, was a huge eye-opener for me, an epiphany if ever there was one.

Anyone who cares about their children and the future of the planet should make a point of watching it.

Terence Grant 
Cape Town

