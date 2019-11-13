Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cold-blooded glee

13 November 2019 - 16:16
Men clean debris near a damaged building in Mezzah, Damascus, Syria November 12 2019. REUTERS/ OMAR SANADIKI
I have always been baffled by the global celebration of assassinations of “Islamic jihadists”.

In the early hours of November 12 Israel launched missiles into Damascus, close to the SA embassy, where I now reside, and in Gaza. Here in Syria, two people died and 11 were injured. Instead of the attacks being condemned, the mainstream media justified them.

This made me wonder. Should political assassinations be acceptable in this day and age? Have we as human beings not transcended the barbaric acts of torturing and murdering people for their beliefs? And if these people have actually committed crimes against humanity, should they not rather be taken to court, as opposed to blasting them and their families to bits?

What kind of world have we become that we celebrate the cold-blooded assassinations of adults and children while they are sleeping?

With the memories of the assassinations of our own “terrorists” — Ruth First, Dulcie September and Chris Hani — in mind, observing the glee at the wake of death leaves a bitter taste.

Reneva Fourie
Damascus

Gaza rockets hit Tel Aviv after Israel kills Islamic Jihad militant

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Baha Abu Al-Atta was a ‘ticking bomb’ who was responsible for recent cross-border rocket, drone and ...
World
1 day ago

Fixating on Israel will not fix Middle East

By repeating cliched arguments at the UN Security Council, minister Naledi Pandor misses a chance to further debate
Opinion
1 day ago

Over 80 militants killed by Egypt forces in Sinai in past month

Egypt's IS affiliate, Sinai Province, has sworn allegiance to the new leader named by the group following the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
World
1 week ago

