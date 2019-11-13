Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Australia a veritable tinderbox

13 November 2019 - 16:21
A general view of smoke as flames from the Gospers Mountain bushfire reach the areas surrounding Colo Heights on November 13 2019 in Sydney, Australia. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ BRETT HEMMINGS
Your coverage of the fires threatening Australia reminded me of when I visited a friend in Sydney more than 20 years ago (“Evacuations ordered as 150 bushfires rage on two coasts in Australia”, November 13).

Next to his suburb was a large open area, part of a university campus, and a large wooded area where the ground was carpeted with 5cm-10cm of wood bark, as dry as tinder.

I was shocked at the potential fire hazard and was unsurprised when a short time later the whole area was devastated by fire, with substantial loss of life and property. Blue gum trees are native to Australia and are everywhere. They shed bark and burn like candles.

I would like to think the Australians have learnt some lessons in the last few years, but apparently not. Surely urban areas can be managed and dangerous trees cut down or replaced with others?

Climate change is playing its part, but it doesn’t help when climate change deniers, driven no doubt by their huge coal industry, put in their counter views. Viewed from here, Australia must seem to many as a haven, but its politics have been described as a blood sport. The result is a lot of arguing and not enough action. There might be some lessons there for the rest of us.

Bernard Benson
Parklands

