LETTER: Predicting the proxy

There are so many ironies in the letter from Marius Roodt (“Tackling all disadvantage”, November 11). While he says race can be a “predictor” of disadvantage, it cannot be a proxy. So race can be perceived as an explainer or forecaster for disadvantage, but it cannot symbolise it?

Disadvantage is not only expressed in the extreme, such as a school dropout living in a squatter camp, as Roodt wants us to believe.

Disadvantage refers broadly to difficulty and struggle, so clearly evident in SA even today for most black people, with or without an education.

Roodt’s whole existence, and that of the Institute of Race Relations he represents, is based on race.

Reagan Marchant

Durbanville