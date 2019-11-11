Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Move the hosting around

Conferences do not have to be in Sandton

11 November 2019 - 16:31
Picture: 123RF/NINRUT123RF
Why is the economy struggling to create much-needed jobs? There are plenty of jobs waiting to be discovered.

Unfortunately, we lack leadership bold enough to unearth these jobs. For example, how many new jobs could the SA Revenue Service create during the income-tax filing seasons to reduce long queues?

And why are all major conferences in Africa hosted in either Sandton or Cape Town? It does not make sense for the Africa investment conference to be in Sandton. Last week, there was another major conference at the same venue.

Why not Bloemfontein, Kimberley, Port Elizabeth or George? Lesotho could even be given a chance to host them. Give small towns the opportunity to improve their hosting capabilities. Think of the economic impact on a place like East London.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via e-mail

