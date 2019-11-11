LETTER: 30 years after the Berlin Wall fell, Germany still battles with the legacy

I experienced the effects of the fall of the Berlin Wall on the ground as head of the SA consulate in Frankfurt at the time. I could not help noticing the similarities that Germany and SA had to deal with after the fall of the wall and the end of apartheid in the same era.

After 40 years of an oppressive system in East Germany, there was a huge gap between West and East. West Germans welcomed their fellow countrymen, but soon frustration grew about the attitude of East Germans, who were widely perceived as expecting handouts and having poor work ethics.

Ironically, we heard similar views in SA after the end of an equally long oppressive system here, that actually dated much further back. Germany struggles to this day to overcome the legacies of the oppressive system in East Germany. Recent polls show that gap is actually widening in certain regions. That, despite the fact that the people in the two Germanies were one nation with one culture, one language and both with good education.

With the fall of the wall, the West German economy was strong and there were 60-million West Germans, the “haves”, to uplift 17-million East Germans, the “have-nots”. With the end if apartheid the SA economy was weak and there were 40-million have-nots and only four-million haves, not all wealthy, to uplift them.

In addition, black people generally had poor education and their social fibre disrupted over generations. Add to that, 11 different languages and diverse cultures. The fact that Germany still struggles with creating a unified nation, despite a much better point of departure, places our own struggle in that regard in proper perspective and underlines how far we have come during the same period, despite much greater challenges. We should always look wider before being overly critical of our own achievements.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag

