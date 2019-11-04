LETTER: Unethical article stirs uninformed bias against veganism

Veganism is the only diet proven to reverse heart disease. It is lighter on the environment and you don’t have the blood of an innocent animal on your hands. I was therefore disappointed to find an article in Business Day arguing against veganism (“Vegan hype of titanic proportions is a game changer in diet spin,” November 4).

I know the fresh produce industry won’t buy advertisements, but use your integrity and stop appealing to uninformed people’s bias. Cancer and heart disease are our main killers, and it is well understood that the consumption of animal products is a contributing factor.

The article in question did not provide any information of value, and may well have encouraged people to stay diseased and on medication. Please consider the children, who we could be condemning to a future of an uninhabitable earth from climate change.

Rather report on the extinction rebellion for climate change. Mention metabolic ward studies and meta-analysis studies that are actually relevant. So many species on earth are experiencing a holocaust, and you not reporting on it.

Justin Setting

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.