LETTER: Unethical article stirs uninformed bias against veganism

04 November 2019 - 17:14
Animal rights activists hold up masks reading ‘Urgent: open your eyes’ during the international day of veganism, in Barcelona, Spain, November 1 2019. Picture: PAU BARRENA / AFP
Veganism is the only diet proven to reverse heart disease. It is lighter on the environment and you don’t have the blood of an innocent animal on your hands. I was therefore disappointed to find an article in Business Day arguing against veganism (“Vegan hype of titanic proportions is a game changer in diet spin,” November 4).

I know the fresh produce industry won’t buy advertisements, but use your integrity and stop appealing to uninformed people’s bias. Cancer and heart disease are our main killers, and it is well understood that the consumption of animal products is a contributing factor.

The article in question did not provide any information of value, and may well have encouraged people to stay diseased and on medication. Please consider the children, who we could be condemning to a future of an uninhabitable earth from climate change.

Rather report on the extinction rebellion for climate change. Mention metabolic ward studies and meta-analysis studies that are actually relevant. So many species on earth are experiencing a holocaust, and you not reporting on it.

Justin Setting
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

MARIKA SBOROS: Vegan hype of titanic proportions is a game changer in diet spin

James Cameron’s documentary The Game Changers is a shocking show of unscientific bias
LETTER: Hiding the truth about veganism

Help us fight for a better society and cruelty-free world
Reality check: there is no green economic growth

Growing any country’s GDP and sustaining the environment are mutually exclusive because, by their nature, existing production methods are ...
Filmmaker serves up another dish of harmful saturated facts

In What the Health, Kip Andersen argues that animal-based food is killing us
