LETTER: Hiding the truth about veganism

04 November 2019 - 16:46
Picture: 123RF/NITO500
I find it extremely upsetting that you published an anti-veganism article. People in power made you do that, right? To hide the truth?

You are not part of the fight for a more ethical society. You are just the messenger feeding us more lies and disconnecting people from the sentient beings some see only as food, clothes and products.

Society is changing. Are you really not going to be a part of it? People are waking up and starting to think about who they support. Please be kind and help us fight for a better society and cruelty-free world.

Veronica Walkerley, Via e-mail

