Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cosatu official’s welcome reality check

04 November 2019 - 17:46
Cosatu members protest in this file photo. Picture: REUTERS
Cosatu communications officer Basetsana Dikobe’s letter raised some hope in me, and I am sure many others too (“Government plays catch-up”, November 3).

We already know everything it contained, but it is encouraging that at last someone in Cosatu is waking up to reality.

We can only hope it is contagious. We must not forget that it was then Cosatu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi who threatened there would be blood on the streets if Thabo Mbeki did not reinstate Jacob Zuma after he had been fired as deputy president.

A catastrophic nine years followed, during which it seemed the children in our schools were deliberately dumbed down so they would not become “clever blacks”.

With a pass mark of 30% in schools (meaning pupils haven’t mastered 70% of what they’ve been taught), truant teachers and teachers being blessers, how on earth are we going to equip the youth for a successful future?

I pray there will be a solution, for the sake of all the children already born as well as those in the pipeline (and arriving at a rapid rate).

John Johnston
Via e-mail

