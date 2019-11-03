LETTER: Xolani Gwala a constructive critic

Unisa has learnt with sadness of the death of radio presenter and media personality Xolani Gwala.

Gwala was a friend and constructive critic of the university for many years. His passion and contribution on issues in higher education, as well as on broader societal issues will be sorely missed.

Unisa sends its sincerest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Our prayers are with you all during this time of bereavement.

Unisa Media Affairs

