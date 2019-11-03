Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Xolani Gwala a constructive critic

03 November 2019 - 21:12
Xolani Gwala. Picture: LESLEY MOFOKENG
Xolani Gwala. Picture: LESLEY MOFOKENG

Unisa has learnt with sadness of the death of radio presenter and media personality Xolani Gwala.

Gwala was a friend and constructive critic of the university for many years. His passion and contribution on issues in higher education, as well as on broader societal issues will be sorely missed.

Unisa sends its sincerest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Our prayers are with you all during this time of bereavement.

Unisa Media Affairs

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Government plays catch-up

Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that technology-focused subjects will be introduced in schools gives the impression the government is preparing for ...
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: Proper education

The trick is to know when the professor is right and when he’s wrong
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Afrikaans college meets critical need

Solidarity just looking after its own
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Boycotts are an unsound academic ‘principle’

UCT’s call to boycott Israeli academic institutions is anathema to the free and unrestricted exchange of ideas
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Education for ignorance

The unions prefer to keep children uneducated so they will fall for outlandish conspiracies
Opinion
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Too late for US to stop Russia from finishing ...
Opinion
2.
LETTER: Gordhan must go
Opinion / Letters
3.
HILARY JOFFE: Subtle changes in budget speech ...
Opinion
4.
STEPHEN VAN COLLER: EOH survives annus horribilis ...
Opinion
5.
The MTBPS paints a disturbing, if accurate, ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Radio personality Xolani Gwala has died

National

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Xolani Gwala's return to the airwaves brings hope and reason

Politics

Does government’s education plan make the grade?

Features

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.