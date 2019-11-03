LETTER: Scrap Victor Seanie’s firing

Khaya Sithole hit the nail on the head in pointing out that Victor Seanie, who had the least influence in decisions regarding the Public Investment Corporation’s (PIC’s) investment in Ayo, was ultimately the one who got fired, and held accountable.

However, the immediate question is why this is happening under the PIC’s new chair, Reuel Khoza?

Khoza has an immaculate, long record of clean governance, and promoting and fighting for clean corporate governance. Is he not able to intervene in the firing of Seanie — at least until the real culprits at the PIC have been held suitably accountable for their roles in the Ayo Technology saga?

Louise Cook

Fish Hoek

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.