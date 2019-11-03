Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Scrap Victor Seanie’s firing

03 November 2019 - 18:22
Reuel Khoza. Picture: MASI LOSI
Khaya Sithole hit the nail on the head in pointing out that Victor Seanie, who had the least influence in decisions regarding the Public Investment Corporation’s (PIC’s) investment in Ayo, was ultimately the one who got fired, and held accountable.

However, the immediate question is why this is happening under the PIC’s new chair, Reuel Khoza?

Khoza has an immaculate, long record of clean governance, and promoting and fighting for clean corporate governance. Is he not able to intervene in the firing of Seanie — at least until the real culprits at the PIC have been held suitably accountable for their roles in the Ayo Technology saga?

Louise Cook
Fish Hoek

Cyril Ramaphosa grants third extension for PIC report

The report, which was supposed to be handed in at the end of October, will now be presented on December 15
National
1 week ago

PIC presses for early solution to Old Mutual brawl

The PIC wrote to Trevor Manuel, Old Mutual chair, to request that the matter be addressed urgently
Business
2 weeks ago

PIC, Sekunjalo, SIM — more clarity please

What’s in a name? Quite a lot it seems as the PIC and Sekunjalo (in its various forms) drama plays out
Companies
2 weeks ago

