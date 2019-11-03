Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Government plays catch-up

Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that technology-focused subjects will be introduced in schools gives the impression the government is preparing for the third industrial revolution

03 November 2019 - 19:05
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The recent announcements by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the government is planning to introduce a number of technology-focused subjects to the curriculum is deeply troubling and disappointing. It gives the impression that the government is still preparing for the third industrial revolution.

It is unacceptable that while the economy is haemorrhaging jobs and the education system is producing redundant skills sets, the government is still in the planning phase.

It follows in the footsteps of the department of basic education recently announcing that it had trained only 43,774 teachers in computer skills and would shortly begin training teachers for the new coding curriculum.

How is it possible that so many teachers have been sitting in our schools with no basic understanding of technology? Recent reports show that about 65% of students entering the schooling system in 2019 will be doing jobs that do not exist now.

It is alarming considering that 60% of pupils around SA go to schools that lack electricity. A total of 3,544 schools are not electrified. Add the poor safety of our schools, where burglaries and the looting of school equipment is common, and it spells disaster because even well-resourced schools are failing pupils due to theft. The Click Foundation recently revealed that 258 laptops have been stolen in seven Gauteng schools since the beginning of the year.

SA needs to wake up and realise that we have a lot of catching up to do. We cannot continue to produce matriculants who struggle to read. The 40% average pass rate in Grade 12 means that young people will never compete with their global counterparts.

Basetsana Dikobe
Cosatu communications officer

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Skills for a bygone era

The government is not preparing school pupils for the sort of economy SA needs to have
Opinion
3 days ago

SA lags in securing just rewards for artists

Steps that could protect the rights of cultural producers are being held up by government inaction
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Afrikaans college meets critical need

Solidarity just looking after its own
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Boycotts are an unsound academic ‘principle’

UCT’s call to boycott Israeli academic institutions is anathema to the free and unrestricted exchange of ideas
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: KZN hits new lows in education

There are reports that pupils at some schools in KwaZulu-Natal demanded a smoke break during the academic day
Opinion
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Too late for US to stop Russia from finishing ...
Opinion
2.
LETTER: Gordhan must go
Opinion / Letters
3.
HILARY JOFFE: Subtle changes in budget speech ...
Opinion
4.
STEPHEN VAN COLLER: EOH survives annus horribilis ...
Opinion
5.
The MTBPS paints a disturbing, if accurate, ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Skills for a bygone era

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Government opposes employers

Opinion / Letters

Labour takes Tito Mboweni to task over scant detail in medium-term budget

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.