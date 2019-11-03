LETTER: Costly delivery

One of Eskom’s challenges is the price per ton of coal for its power stations. As it consumes more than 100-million tons a year it has to be a big number.

When I was a young staffer at Amcoal in the early 1980s, Vierfontein colliery in the northern Free State that supplied the nearby chain grate type 360MW power station, effectively ran out of coal. In addition to mining the coal pillars in the colliery’s underground workings, a dangerous business, a seam was opened with earthmoving machinery on a farm, Kromdraai, about 20km away. This arrangement lasted for about 18 months and shortly thereafter the power station was closed.

I was given to understand that coal delivered by road truck could never be a cost-effective solution even for a small station such as Vierfontein.

I understand that some of the cost-plus coal supply agreements that I worked on between what were then Amcoal-tied collieries and Eskom power stations have not been renewed and that coal is now sourced from a number of different suppliers.

Apart from the nightmare of quality-checking coal from multiple suppliers, if this coal is delivered mainly by road truck (rail would be better), given my Vierfontein experience there is no way that Eskom can produce electricity cost-effectively.

Unless some form of cost-plus agreement can be resuscitated with the original suppliers and their coal delivered to the power stations by conveyor belt, the differential between Eskom’s cost per kWh and that of renewable energy will continue to widen and Eskom will be doomed.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay

