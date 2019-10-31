LETTER: Skills for a bygone era

The recent announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that government is planning to introduce a number of technology-focused subjects to the school curriculum is deeply troubling and disappointing because it gives the impression that government is still preparing for the third industrial revolution.

It is unacceptable that at a time when the economy is haemorrhaging jobs and our education system is producing redundant skill sets, government is still at the planning phase.

This follows the department of basic education recently announcing that it had trained only 43,774 teachers in computer skills and would shortly begin training teachers for the new coding curriculum.

How is it possible that so many teachers have been sitting in our schools with no basic understanding of technology? Recent reports have indicated that about 65% of students entering the schooling system in 2019 will eventually be doing jobs that currently do not exist.

This is alarming when you consider that 60% of SA pupils attend schools that lack electricity; there are 3,544 schools that are not electrified. If you add to this the poor safety record of our schools, where burglaries and the looting of school equipment is commonplace, this spells disaster.

Even well-resourced schools are failing our pupils due to theft. About 258 laptops have been stolen from seven Gauteng schools since the beginning of the year.

SA needs to wake from its slumber and realise that we have a lot of catching up to do. We cannot continue to produce matriculants who struggle to read. The 40% average pass rate at grade 12 level means our young people will never compete with their global counterparts.

Basetsana Dikobe, Communications officer, Cosatu

