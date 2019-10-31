LETTER: Proper education

DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen may not have been to university, but nor did Winston Churchill, arguably the best UK prime minister. He earned two A levels at Harrow and only got into Sandhurst Army Academy at his third try.

Charlie Munger, vice-chair of Berkshire Hathaway, is also sceptical of universities. At 2019’s Daily Journal annual meeting he argued that the “definition of being properly educated is being right when the professor is wrong. Anybody can spit back what the professor tells you. The trick is to know when he’s right and when he’s wrong. That’s the properly educated person”.

Peter Meakin

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.