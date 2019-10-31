Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Proper education

31 October 2019 - 15:17
New DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen addressing the Press Club over party leadership crisis after resignation of their leaders in Cape Town on October 28 2019. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen may not have been to university, but nor did Winston Churchill, arguably the best UK prime minister. He earned two A levels at Harrow and only got into Sandhurst Army Academy at his third try.

Charlie Munger, vice-chair of Berkshire Hathaway, is also sceptical of universities. At 2019’s Daily Journal annual meeting he argued that the “definition of being properly educated is being right when the professor is wrong. Anybody can spit back what the professor tells you. The trick is to know when he’s right and when he’s wrong. That’s the properly educated person”.

Peter Meakin
Via e-mail

