LETTER: Gordhan must go

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is a huge liability to the “new dawn” and a huge risk to the fiscus, through blatant Zuma-era style political interference at Eskom and scandalous micromanagement of an entity he knows nothing about.

The writing has been on the wall for some time. This man is steeped in ideological dogma and unable to see reason. He is the same guy who presided over a belligerent Treasury that tried to spend its way out of political turmoil and incompetence after the 2008 financial crisis.

The commentariat and media at large have not called him out on the disaster he left in his wake because that would be seen to be pandering to the EFF’s narrative. To hell with that. The man is only competent in his dogged insistence to have his ideology meted out to the wounded power utility.

With respect, the minister must go.

Makhosini Nkosi

Cape Town

