Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Gordhan must go

31 October 2019 - 15:42
Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: REUTERS
Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: REUTERS

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is a huge liability to the “new dawn” and a huge risk to the fiscus, through blatant Zuma-era style political interference at Eskom and scandalous micromanagement of an entity he knows nothing about.

The writing has been on the wall for some time. This man is steeped in ideological dogma and unable to see reason. He is the same guy who presided over a belligerent Treasury that tried to spend its way out of political turmoil and incompetence after the 2008 financial crisis.

The commentariat and media at large have not called him out on the disaster he left in his wake because that would be seen to be pandering to the EFF’s narrative. To hell with that. The man is only competent in his dogged insistence to have his ideology meted out to the wounded power utility.

With respect, the minister must go.

Makhosini Nkosi
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Equality Court dismisses Gordhan’s hate speech complaint against Malema

Judge says the EFF leader’s utterances were hateful, but Pravin Gordhan failed to bring his grievances within the compass of the Equality Act
National
6 hours ago

Government forges ahead with Eskom split

A separate transmission company to be created, says public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan
National
2 days ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: Maimane’s mistake
Opinion / Letters
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: The ANC should fire Mantashe
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
A new airline could fly past SAA’s many dead ends
Opinion
4.
PETER BRUCE: Cabinet’s fear of the unions means ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Why we’re taking Steinhoff to court
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

WATCH: How Pravin Gordhan plans to save Eskom

National

CARTOON: Pravin’s Eskom wicket falls

Opinion

JUSTICE MALALA: Why the corrupt vilify Gordhan

Opinion / Home & Abroad

Pravin Gordhan not behind Sekunjalo raid, says his lawyer

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.