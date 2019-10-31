LETTER: ANC is as limited as DA

Thank you, Steven Friedman, for reminding us of the limitations of the DA (“DA revelations are the best thing to happen to opposition politics”, October 29). But one could as easily extrapolate that to the ANC.

Both parties have within them separate miniparties that have specific needs and goals for their supporters/electorates. Quite often these are really irreconcilably bogged down by ideologies and the rest. But the members, to maintain power, pretend. Yes, we are the great pretenders, in the words of a hit song of the 1950s.

We are trapped by a voting system that invites fragmentation and coalition, namely the proportional representation system. Unfortunately, party members seem to confuse coalitions with bullying. Our politicians need to study horse trading 101, especially the European countries, many of which have proportional representation.

SA is on a learning curve. Thinking about how to vote is changing. As any political science undergraduate will know, and experience shows us, our constitution worsens SA’s problems. The separation of powers, the legislature and the executive is not complete, but (praise the Lord!) the judiciary has been separated from the other arms of government and has remained independent, strong and a source of sanity in a sea of uncertainty.

Rob Sampson, Sunnydale

