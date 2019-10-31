Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC is as limited as DA

Our voting system invites fragmentation and coalition

31 October 2019 - 16:58
ANC flag. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
ANC flag. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

Thank you, Steven Friedman, for reminding us of the limitations of the DA (“DA revelations are the best thing to happen to opposition politics”, October 29). But one could as easily extrapolate that to the ANC.

Both parties have within them separate miniparties that have specific needs and goals for their supporters/electorates. Quite often these are really irreconcilably bogged down by ideologies and the rest. But the members, to maintain power, pretend. Yes, we are the great pretenders, in the words of a hit song of the 1950s. 

We are trapped by a voting system that invites fragmentation and coalition, namely the proportional representation system. Unfortunately, party members seem to confuse coalitions with bullying. Our politicians need to study horse trading 101, especially the European countries, many of which have proportional representation.  

SA is on a learning curve. Thinking about how to vote is changing. As any political science undergraduate will know, and experience shows us, our constitution worsens SA’s problems. The separation of powers, the legislature and the executive is not complete, but (praise the Lord!) the judiciary has been separated from the other arms of government and has remained independent, strong and a source of sanity in a sea of uncertainty.   

Rob Sampson, Sunnydale

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Natasha Mazzone is the new DA chief whip

DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen says Mazzone brings a ‘balance of knowledge, grit and levelheadedness’ to the position
Politics
2 hours ago

Metros in the balance for DA

DA policies are to be repackaged and a new leadership elected to kick-start its 2021 local election campaign — but some observers don’t see the party ...
Features
12 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: The DA is dead? Far from it

A synchronised cacophony arose with everyone racing to be the first to call the demise of the official opposition
Opinion
2 days ago

Linesman should go to jail, Highlands coach fumes after defeat to Pirates

Owen da Gama says striker was clearly offside when he received a pass before toe-poking it past the goalie
Sport
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Vacuum created by diminished DA worrying

The danger is the rise of the far-left and the ANC tilting towards reckless policies in a bid to compete
Opinion
2 days ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: Maimane’s mistake
Opinion / Letters
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: The ANC should fire Mantashe
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
A new airline could fly past SAA’s many dead ends
Opinion
4.
PETER BRUCE: Cabinet’s fear of the unions means ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Why we’re taking Steinhoff to court
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

ROB ROSE: The ANC today, in two acts

Opinion / Editor's Note

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The DA risks learning nothing

Opinion / Columnists

What Mmusi’s exit means for black liberalism and opposition politics

Features / Cover Story

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.