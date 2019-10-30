LETTER: Wrong about the DA

Business Day’s downbeat views of the prospects for the DA, both in Tuesday’s editorial (“Vacuum created by diminished DA worrying”, October 29) and in the column by Carol Paton (“DA will survive but nonracialism has been dealt a deadly blow”, October 28), are consistent with its editorial line on the party since 1994. Events continue to prove this line wrong.

The “desolate shack” of the DP in 1994 gave way to the “regionally constrained party” as the DA moved towards power in the Western Cape. That regionally constrained party went on to win power, however tenuously, in three metros outside the Western Cape. I’ve lost count of the number of times we’ve been told the DA has hit the ceiling of its support.

Paton posits any move towards nonracialism by the DA “provides permission for those who want to be absolved of the responsibility for the injustices of the past”. She should judge the DA on how it speaks and behaves, not on her prejudicial view of what she imagines it is. Anybody who voted for apartheid would have to be older than 48 to have done so. This represents a vanishingly small proportion of voters. She suggests holders of odious attitudes in the past should be denied legitimacy forever.

DA opponents love to talk about how the political attitudes of voters for DA predecessor parties in the 1950s and 1960s define the party today. They never get around to looking at ANC attitudes in those same years, which were variously pro-Stalin, pro the violent suppression of Czech democracy, pro racially separate structures in its own organisation, and pro indiscriminately bombing civilians of all races in South African shopping centres.

History moves on. Right now we need to solve the problem of more than half of all South Africans living in poverty. To their credit, Business Day and Paton see nonracialism and strong opposition to the ANC as desirable aims. But they are wrong (again) in suggesting the DA is not the best hope for achieving both.

James Lorimer, MP

Via e-mail

