LETTER: Rassie for president

If President Cyril Ramaphosa was the coach of the Springboks, he would appoint a commission of inquiry to help him pick a team for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final against England. He would bring back the retired Bakkies Botha and John Smit, as he believes in the tried and tested rather than taking a risk on the young talent at his disposal.

If coach Rassie Erasmus was the president of the country, he would thank finance minister Tito Mboweni for his contribution and ask him to go back to his farm in Limpopo. He would pick Maria Ramos to be driver of the economy. Ramos as finance minister would deliver a mini budget that will electroshock this economy from its slumber.

Plans mean nothing if everyone ignores them or those who fail to implement them are not fired. If the economy is not uplifting the poor, poverty-driven public protests as in Chile, Iraq, Ecuador and Lebanon will become a reality here. An empty stomach does not reason. People get tired of empty promises.

Erasmus, like former president Nelson Mandela, is willing to take the road less travelled and would appoint a forward-looking finance minister. That is courageous leadership. You can’t fix a broken bone with a Panado, as Ramaphosa is trying to do.

If Rassie was the president he would fire mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe for bringing the government into disrepute. A senior minister like Mantashe should lead from the front and not be a distraction.

He would tell Lindiwe Sisulu to walk, for being slow in developing a working strategy to deal with the water crisis, despite knowing about it for more than a year. Was Cape Town not a warning to all?

He would fire Bheki Cele and find a visionary who has new ideas to address our crime headache.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, Via e-mail

