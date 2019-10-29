LETTER: Stop extending bargaining council agreements to small businesses

Many of the budget proposals coming from the public to finance minister Tito Mboweni entail more government spending to obtain benefits. However, one small but effective proposal already made by Mboweni himself is to stop the ministerial practice of extending bargaining council agreements to small businesses.

This practice can be stopped by the stroke of a pen with immediate effect, at absolutely no cost. This will result in freeing up small business to take on more employees, and potentially create more than 1-million new jobs. Over and above this, it would stop the wholesale retrenchments that are taking place at present.

The extension of the bargaining council agreements creates a situation where big business is able to destroy competitive small businesses by pushing up the terms and conditions of employment beyond the ability of the small business sector to pay.

It is understood that this practice is heavily supported by the trade union movement, which is not that active within the small business sector and wants to ensure its members in big business are not threatened by a small business recruitment.

Michael Bagraim, MP, Deputy shadow employment and labour minister

