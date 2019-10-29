LETTER : Rebrand the DA

Harvard professor and author Ted Levitt neatly summarised the purpose of business: “To get and keep a customer. Without customers, no amount of engineering wizardry, clever financing or operations expertise can keep a company going.”

For a political party we can usefully substitute “voter” for “customer”. Therein lies the DA’s real dilemma: in trying to attract new voters it will struggle to keep its existing supporters, and vice versa. No number of reports, think-tanks or conferences can overcome this fundamental dilemma and keep the old DA going.

So, it may be time to scrap the brand and start again. I suspect there is a large group of customers who can be attracted and retained by a new offering, better suited to the times.

Michael Rubin

Cape Town