Opinion / Letters

LETTER : Rebrand the DA

29 October 2019 - 16:36

Harvard professor and author Ted Levitt neatly summarised the purpose of business: “To get and keep a customer. Without customers, no amount of engineering wizardry, clever financing or operations expertise can keep a company going.”

For a political party we can usefully substitute “voter” for “customer”. Therein lies the DA’s real dilemma: in trying to attract new voters it will struggle to keep its existing supporters, and vice versa. No number of reports, think-tanks or conferences can overcome this fundamental dilemma and keep the old DA going.

So, it may be time to scrap the brand and start again. I suspect there is a large group of customers who can be attracted and retained by a new offering, better suited to the times.

Michael Rubin
Cape Town

EDITORIAL: Vacuum created by diminished DA worrying

The danger is the rise of the far-left and the ANC tilting towards reckless policies in a bid to compete
Opinion
12 hours ago

No more ‘blue wobbly jelly’, John Steenhuisen says of the future DA

The new DA parliamentary leader says  the party has been caught in the middle between the EFF on the left and the Freedom Front Plus on the right
National
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Like many before him, Mmusi Maimane found a worm in the DA apple

He rushed in with his eyes wide open, so it’s a insult to say he should be immune from  the consequences
Opinion
1 day ago
Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Most read

1.
LETTER: Retrench Eskom workers
Opinion / Letters
2.
TOM EATON: Herman Mashaba’s legacy — hate propped ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: The DA is dead? Far from it
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Vacuum created by diminished DA ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
CAROL PATON: DA will survive but nonracialism has ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: DA lost its founding principles

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Maimane’s mistake

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA on the skids

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mmusi Maimane fell on a sword of his own making

Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.