Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Maimane’s mistake

29 October 2019 - 16:33
Mmusi Maimane. Picture: REUTERS
Mmusi Maimane. Picture: REUTERS

There was a contradiction in what Charles Cadman had to say in his letter (“Mmusi Maimane fell on a sword of his own making”, October 27). On the one hand he says the failure of the DA leadership was to reduce everything to race, and on the other that the DA will be doomed if it elects a white leader.

Then in the same edition Dawie Jacobs opined that the DA started “losing the plot” with the Zille colonialism tweets (“DA on the skids”). I agree with that, but for diametrically different reasons: the plot was lost when the DA leader joined the manufactured outrage against Zille instead of dealing with it in a liberal and rational way. This was to say she was entitled to her opinion, which had been opportunistically labelled racist.

It was the naiveté that pandering to the ANC and its surrogates would gain it black votes that broke the previous leadership.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

JUSTICE MALALA: Like many before him, Mmusi Maimane found a worm in the DA apple

He rushed in with his eyes wide open, so it’s a insult to say he should be immune from  the consequences
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Vacuum created by diminished DA worrying

The danger is the rise of the far-left and the ANC tilting towards reckless policies in a bid to compete
Opinion
12 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: The DA is dead? Far from it

A synchronised cacophony arose with everyone racing to be the first to call the demise of the official opposition
Opinion
9 hours ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: Retrench Eskom workers
Opinion / Letters
2.
TOM EATON: Herman Mashaba’s legacy — hate propped ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: The DA is dead? Far from it
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Vacuum created by diminished DA ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
CAROL PATON: DA will survive but nonracialism has ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Mmusi Maimane fell on a sword of his own making

Opinion / Letters

No more ‘blue wobbly jelly’, John Steenhuisen says of the future DA

National

John Steenhuisen elected unopposed as DA parliamentary leader

Politics

Herman Mashaba: ‘I am not a hypocrite’

Politics

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Maimane not gangster enough

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.