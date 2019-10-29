LETTER: Maimane’s mistake

There was a contradiction in what Charles Cadman had to say in his letter (“Mmusi Maimane fell on a sword of his own making”, October 27). On the one hand he says the failure of the DA leadership was to reduce everything to race, and on the other that the DA will be doomed if it elects a white leader.

Then in the same edition Dawie Jacobs opined that the DA started “losing the plot” with the Zille colonialism tweets (“DA on the skids”). I agree with that, but for diametrically different reasons: the plot was lost when the DA leader joined the manufactured outrage against Zille instead of dealing with it in a liberal and rational way. This was to say she was entitled to her opinion, which had been opportunistically labelled racist.

It was the naiveté that pandering to the ANC and its surrogates would gain it black votes that broke the previous leadership.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town

