LETTER: DA turns full circle

Many of the party’s supporters back Herman Mashaba’s values

Mmusi Maimane resigned as leader of the DA, after the return of his predecessor Helen Zille to the second-most senior post in the party in a bid to salvage lost support. DA federal chairperson Athol Trollip resigned minutes after Maimane.
I fully associate with Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s values, which are also exactly those of many DA supporters who are disappointed by recent events.

Whichever way you look at it, and despite the DA’s attempts to “blacken” its leadership with young liberals, the party has gone the full circle to the same old white faces that have reached their use-by date. Come the next election I will be looking for a new political home.

Dogmatic adherence to any ideology other than capitalism does not serve the poor, who are also the most reliant on the government. Talent is God-given, and we should be able to exercise this right unrestricted by political ideology.

It is possible to acknowledge race without being racist. It is possible to both recognise race and economic exclusion and reject racial nationalism.

Policy uncertainty and restrictive labour legislation has hamstrung our economy and could be rectified by the stroke of a pen if the will exists. Affirmative action and BEE have not only failed, but have been an important reason for the “lost years”.

Our poor education system and skills shortage are the main reason for economic exclusion and need to be dealt with in a business-like, not political, manner.

A vision of this nature could easily become a political manifesto that will be an attractive alternative to anything that now exists.

Mike Faure
Bedfordview

