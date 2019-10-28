LETTER: When will Africa harness its power?

Last week the heads of states in Africa were summoned to Russia, where they were told it has a plan for Africa. Previously, China, the EU, the US and France have similarly summoned African heads of states for African summits.

It seems that everybody has a plan for Africa’s resources. When will Africa have its own plan for Africa, one that is convincing and implementable? When will Africa harness its collective power and summon heads of state from Russia, China, the US and the EU to Addis Ababa for an African investment summit that is driven by Africa’s economic interests?

When that days happens it will be the day I will celebrate that Africa is finally free of colonialism. Until then I will continue to sing Letta Mbulu’s song It Is Not Yet Uhuru.

Stanslaus Muyebe, Waterkloof

