Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Retrench Eskom workers

Utility asks for bailouts when it does not take basic steps to control costs

28 October 2019 - 16:26
Jan Oberholzer. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Jan Oberholzer. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer was reported on Friday as saying that reducing the workforce would “only” save R7bn a year and that in any event the utility does not have the money to pay off the retrenched workers.

This is a prime example of the muddled, illogical, lazy thinking that seems to blight our parastatals. Are our executives so captured by politicians that they cannot think for themselves? The truth is that Oberholzer, who knows better than anyone what needs to be done, does not have the courage or energy to stand up to his political masters and take and execute hard decisions.

The Eskom workforce is not some untouchable royal game whose interests can be prioritised above the needs of a country of 55-million. Why are our politicians and managers so scared of them? In the words of Oberholzer, “financially we are experiencing a crisis”, “we are the biggest risk to the fiscus, there is no doubt about that”, and “we must ask how do we make it right?”.

Well, instead of sitting there agonising, get on with it. Retrenching a third of Eskom’s employees would have several major benefits: shock the organisation into realising it’s no longer business as usual; facilitate clarity by getting rid of superfluous people (especially managers); and save a chunk of change.

It is unconscionable that Eskom is asking for bailouts when it is not taking the most basic steps, which are directly within its power, to control costs. The unions will cause merry hell for ages — there’s nothing new about this. Deal with it.

Doug Heher
Midstream

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: All Eskom staff should take a haircut

It would be better still if ANC leaders act in support of Jabu Mabuza’s suggestion
Opinion
3 weeks ago

LETTER: Briquettes a viable product for Eskom

But power utility wants further testing for a product that has been proven to work
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Eskom solutions

Fixing the power utility in a sustainable manner is in everyone’s best interests
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Duma Gqubule gets facts wrong on Eskom

It is time that Eskom presents a fully transparent picture to its customers
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Eskom does not want to mend itself

It is obvious the utility has no desire to redress its imbalances and get onto a profitable path
Opinion
1 month ago

Most read

1.
HERMAN MASHABA: Race denialism is on the rise in ...
Opinion
2.
LETTER: Mmusi Maimane fell on a sword of his own ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
EDITORIAL: North-South Rugby World Cup final ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
GAVIN RICH: Why the Boks have a 50/50 chance to ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
PETER BRUCE: The Springboks are no pushover
Opinion / Bruce's List

Related Articles

LETTER: Expel clueless Eskom board members and replace them with credible ...

Opinion / Letters

Eskom has an ethical responsibility to provide cheap, clean power to all

Opinion

AYABONGA CAWE: Think again about privatising SOEs

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.