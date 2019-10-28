Opinion / Letters

LETTER: If not now, when, Mr President?

28 October 2019 - 16:06
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUPPLIED

At what point will the Ramaphosa government deliver the bitter medicine that will facilitate economic reform in SA? To what level will things be allowed to sink before populist opinion will support the raft of required changes, including privatisation or atrophy of state-owned enterprises, diversification of energy supply and minimising entrenched racial discrimination?

While supportive of competitive investment and economic development, these will shrink unionised and government employment, at least until recovery moves ahead. Evidently the bulls feel that point is imminent.

Perhaps we are where Greece was a decade ago. It is possible that President Cyril Ramaphosa will let the IMF dictate these terms for him.

Neil Heard,Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

PETER BRUCE: Cyril Ramaphosa has a lot on his plate, including picking an Eskom chief

It is important the president selects the right person to lead the ailing power utility
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: Competence and capability

Praise for columnist Lumkile Mondi
Opinion
4 days ago

Most read

1.
HERMAN MASHABA: Race denialism is on the rise in ...
Opinion
2.
LETTER: Mmusi Maimane fell on a sword of his own ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
EDITORIAL: North-South Rugby World Cup final ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
GAVIN RICH: Why the Boks have a 50/50 chance to ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
PETER BRUCE: The Springboks are no pushover
Opinion / Bruce's List

Related Articles

STUART THEOBALD: Investors’ eyes are on Ramaphosa over needed reforms

Opinion / Columnists

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Tito Mboweni will try to get a fix on targets

Opinion / Columnists

HILARY JOFFE: Obstacles to doing business stifle job creation and keep us poor

Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.