LETTER: Briquette energy: what does the state think?

Maybe the minister would just prefer to see the high-cost coal miners carry on as before

28 October 2019
Peter Bruce recently wrote about the vast supply of coal slurry that could be turned into usable briquettes and supply Eskom for 100 years at a much cheaper price than newly mined coal (“Briquettes could bring bouquets for Mboweni”, September 5).

 This was followed by an article saying this had been tried but was not technically feasible (“Using coal slurry at Eskom hits a briquette wall”, October 22).

Then last week you published a letter from a company claiming it has fixed the problems, can supply the equipment required and the briquettes at an unbeatable price (“Briquettes a viable product for Eskom”, October 24).

Where is the government in all this? As the owner of Eskom, the most important state-owned enterprise we have, and one that is technically bankrupt, does it have an opinion?

The supply of cost-effective energy should be the government’s first priority. What does mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe think about it? Or, as I suspect from his recent utterings on independent energy suppliers, is his real preoccupation maintaining the status quo for the existing high-cost coal miners?  

Bernard Benson, Parklands

