LETTER: Briquette energy: what does the state think?

Where is the government in all this? As the owner of Eskom, the most important state-owned enterprise we have, and one that is technically bankrupt, does it have an opinion?

The supply of cost-effective energy should be the government’s first priority. What does mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe think about it? Or, as I suspect from his recent utterings on independent energy suppliers, is his real preoccupation maintaining the status quo for the existing high-cost coal miners?

Bernard Benson, Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.