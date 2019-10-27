LETTER: Why so bullish?

I was puzzled when I read the October survey of SA fund managers and realised more of them are now optimistic about SA’s growth prospects than before.

It was even more puzzling that in August the same survey found that only 20% of them were optimistic, in September it went up to 30% and now more than 60% are bullish.

I wonder how, when we see everything around us crumbling and all the indicators pointing south, from retail to mining, manufacturing, unemployment and, of course, the shocking results of JSE companies that has seen blue-chip stock share prices crashing by up to 80%? And we have started blackouts again, after so many months.

What do these guys see in their crystal balls that the rest of us don’t or cannot see? Do they really believe all the fairy tales and promises that the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa dish out to the public daily? This when finance minister Tito Mboweni told us to expect a tough mid-term budget this week. And he doesn’t know how to plug all the new black holes that suck the fiscus dry. There is a good possibility that our third quarter will be negative.

I am no economist, but I wonder what am I missing. Can someone please enlighten me?

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston

