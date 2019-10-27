LETTER: DA on the skids

The reappearance of Helen Zille in a leadership position in the DA will be the beginning of its disappearance.

It is always sad when people think they are bigger than the cause and destroy their own legacy. Political savvy is not equal to intellect. The Germans have a good description: “fingerspitzengefühl” (a political feeling-sensitivity in your fingertips). Some politicians simply do not have it.

I was critical of Zille’s tweets on colonialism from the outset. That is where she, and now the DA, started losing the plot. Opposition parties had a field day opposing Jacob Zuma, and correctly so, but since Cyril Ramaphosa replaced him as president they have been without direction and with no real cause.

The real winner from this fiasco is Ramaphosa and the ANC. I cannot see the DA regaining the lost ground. Perhaps it is time for an overhaul of the political landscape. There is room for a real inclusive party, and perhaps new coalitions across party lines.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

