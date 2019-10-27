Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA on the skids

The return of Helen Zille will be the beginning of the party’s disappearance

27 October 2019 - 18:24
Helen Zille and Mmusi Maimane shake hands after announcing his resignation. Picture: ALAISTAIR RUSSELL
Helen Zille and Mmusi Maimane shake hands after announcing his resignation. Picture: ALAISTAIR RUSSELL

The reappearance of Helen Zille in a leadership position in the DA will be the beginning of its disappearance.

It is always sad when people think they are bigger than the cause and destroy their own legacy. Political savvy is not equal to intellect. The Germans have a good description: “fingerspitzengefühl” (a political feeling-sensitivity in your fingertips). Some politicians simply do not have it.

I was critical of Zille’s tweets on colonialism from the outset. That is where she, and now the DA, started losing the plot. Opposition parties had a field day opposing Jacob Zuma, and correctly so, but since Cyril Ramaphosa replaced him as president they have been without direction and with no real cause.

The real winner from this fiasco is Ramaphosa and the ANC. I cannot see the DA regaining the lost ground. Perhaps it is time for an overhaul of the political landscape. There is room for a real inclusive party, and perhaps new coalitions across party lines.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: DA leaders John Steenhuisen and Helen Zille to address press club

Top officials are expected to deal with the leadership crisis in the party after resignation of leaders
Politics
5 hours ago

HELEN ZILLE: Time to revive the notion of SA exceptionalism

If SA is to have a valid claim to exceptionalism, we need to resuscitate the state, with nonracialism as a starting point rather than an elusive end ...
Features
3 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: How Zille’s return has reinstated the DA as a party of and for minorities

The resignation of Mmusi Maimane reinforced the perception of a white party, led by token blacks
Features
3 days ago

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: No, Mbete did not embarrass herself
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Every reason to fear Tito Mboweni’s budget speech ...
Opinion
3.
Red lights are flashing as signs point to the ...
Opinion
4.
ANTHONY BUTLER: Maimane set in motion process ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
JONNY STEINBERG: On camera, the lies continue, ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Maimane not gangster enough

Opinion / Columnists

EBRAHIM HARVEY: DA’s big mistake has been to ignore the relevance of race in SA ...

Opinion

Mmusi Maimane resigns as DA leader

National

ANTHONY BUTLER: Maimane set in motion process that led to his downfall

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.