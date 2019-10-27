LETTER: DA lost its founding principles

There is so much joy and jubilation at the recent developments in the DA. A few black leaders are leaving, so the DA must be doomed. Not so. Just because a car occupies a space in your garage does not make it a Ferrari.

The DA was a principled party, committed to the principle of free enterprise, and nonracialism, intent on making SA a better place for all South Africans and proving it year after year in the Western Cape. This is what caused me to vote for its predecessors from 1960 onwards.

However, from 2014 the party’s focus switched to quantity rather than quality and the leadership of the DA abandoned its principles and went off after the phantasmagoria of more voters. More did not mean better or more principled voters. It meant just another succession of people who thought the DA owed them a living.

I am merely one of the 200,000 or so voters who saw that the emperor not only had no clothes, but no adherence to the principles I valued. The DA lost my vote, and I will stay away until it returns to its founding principles.

Errol Callaghan

Goodwood

