LETTER: Medium-term budget likely to be definition of stupidity

On October 30, SA will hear the medium-term budget policy statement from the finance minister, where he is expected to announce more austerity measures and even up to a 7% cut of the fiscus.

These cuts will come at a time South Africans have endured 537,000 unemployment increases in the first quarter of 2019, totalling 10.2-million unemployed South Africans, the hardest-hit group being black African women where unemployment sits at 47%, and the youth with a 55% unemployment rate. According to a World Bank Report, SA is also the most unequal country in the world.

We have seen members of the ruling party underplaying the crisis facing the country and, in some instances, blatantly denying facts about how unequal SA is. This is indicative of the ruling party’s inability and lack of will to adopt policies that can truly deliver for the millions of South Africans not participating in the economy. These policies include fiscal stimulus to the value of R500bn and a wealth tax and making use of section 27 of the Employment Equity Act to cap the salaries of CEOs to not more than 40% than that of the lowest-paid employee.

A stable democracy is only possible when everyone has a fair share in the economy. Our democracy is witnessing threats from all angles. This week we saw the resignations of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba and leader Mmusi Maimane, from the DA. This highlights the regressive policy stances the DA insists on adopting which only speak to the minority of South Africans.

There is no political party with the will and economic policies needed to address the challenges facing the working-class majority of South Africans. A window of opportunity has opened for a working-class party to rise to the call and address head-on the challenges facing the country brought about by a capitalist system that has proven time and time incapable of delivering results for millions of South Africans.

Since 1994 SA has adopted the same neoliberal policies that have failed time and again from the RDP, GEAR and the NDP. We keep repackaging the same policies in newly branded documents under different leaders hoping change will come about through some process of osmosis. The change SA needs can only be delivered through redistributive policies with the redistribution of land and a new green energy policy that is publicly owned at the helm of these policies.

It is clear that we cannot keep using neoliberal policies and keep hoping for a different result. This definition of stupidity is what we will see in the medium-term budget next week.

Nomahlubi Jakuja

via e-mail