Opinion / Letters

LETTER: My dad told you so, IRR

Institute of Race Relations name controversial 90 years ago

24 October 2019 - 16:38
Picture: 123RF/VICTOR BONDAR
Picture: 123RF/VICTOR BONDAR

The debate in your columns on the name of the Institute of Race Relations comes about 90 years too late.

My father, WM Macmillan, was the first professor of history at Wits, and a friend of the founders of the institute, and he objected strongly to the title in 1929. He saw the concept of “race relations” as an unwelcome import from the US, and as intended to “draw the sting” from real socioeconomic issues.

Hugh Macmillan
Sea Point

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Undeniable evidence

John Kane-Berman’s climate change denialism is theatrical and misguided
Opinion
1 hour ago

LETTER: End racial discrimination to make SA prosper

Why place those with inadequate skills in high places and then expect investment?
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
EBRAHIM HARVEY: DA’s big mistake has been to ...
Opinion
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The mayor with a thousand ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: Cyril Ramaphosa has a lot on his ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Mbete’s brain is beyond washing
Opinion / Letters
5.
LUMKILE MONDI: Appoint capable fixers to save SA, ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

EBRAHIM HARVEY: DA’s big mistake has been to ignore the relevance of race in SA ...

Opinion

TOM EATON: Stop messing up the DA with talk of racism

Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: For DA’s sake, Maimane and Zille have to become partners

Opinion / Bruce's List

Herman Mashaba to meet MMCs as speculation swirls about resignation

National

Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba resigns

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.