LETTER: Expel clueless Eskom board members and replace them with credible engineers

The earlier commitment made by the public enterprises minister to the Presidential Working Committee meeting at Nedlac a week ago that Eskom is on top of the situation, was just a pure lie to the nation and that on its own justifies the logic why President Cyril Ramaphosa should replace Eskom board members with credible engineers and community representatives.

South Africans were taken by surprise last week when Eskom, through its Twitter page, announced the decision to institute stage 2 load-shedding. That was a clear indication that the power utility is experiencing a dearth of leadership. The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) predicted long time ago that South Africans will be exposed to more spells of load-shedding since the power utility was run by clueless board members, who lack engineering skills.

The current board members were nominated to unbundle Eskom and not to save the ailing power utility. It is this board that sanctioned the use of oil in some power stations and diesel at the peaking plants. Such decisions damaged the power plants and the open cycle gas turbine (OCGT) which were designed for boiler start-up and peaking, respectively.

The current board is focusing on unbundling the power utility and attracting private capital instead of strengthening baseload in the form of coal-fired power stations and nuclear. The ongoing wasteful expenditure, mismanagement of the nation’s limited resources, including the illegitimate appointment of Jabu Mabuza as both a CEO and a board chair has all contributed to the erosion of trust in the power utility.

The power utility is still haemorrhaging money, struggling with exorbitantly corrupt contracts and is still unable to ensure enough electricity capacity to meet the demand.

The NUM is on record calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reverse the appointment of the chief restructuring officer (CRO) and instead appoint a permanent CEO

All those who have looted must be held accountable and the incompetent managers should be dismissed. This, according to Eskom workers — mostly NUM members, is not the New Dawn that was promised and President Cyril Ramaphosa now needs to act decisively. Things that were unacceptable under the fifth administration cannot be normalised and tolerated by the sixth administration.

Luphert Chilwane, National Union of Mineworkers media officer

By e-mail

