LETTER: Devastating loss of trust files

That 45,000 trust files went missing from the Pretoria offices of the master of the high court is of great concern for those involved, but also sets a worrying precedent for anyone holding a trust (Pretoria master’s office missing 45,000 trust files, October 17).

It is devastating for all those who had made plans, taking responsibility for their family’s future safety and protection. But this incident represents a far broader problem regarding regulations on storing trust and wills documents, and the validity of these rules. The risk of loss of trust records and wills is a game of roulette, gambling with the lives of the holders and the futures of their immediate family and beneficiaries.

At present, the law allows for paper-based trust deeds and wills, which can be signed and stored with very little security for clients. Legislation must be reviewed and changed to ensure trusts and wills are held securely.

A paper-based approach to signing and storage is archaic, and no longer fit for purpose. Digitally stored and signed documents provide not only a viable, but a more secure, alternative that creates a robust, accessible and ongoing record to protect clients.

Those upholding the law need to examine how they allow accountable parties either from the state or registered bodies to store records securely. This should include ensuring that two physical sets of originals are always maintained on file separately, and by moving towards a digital solution of signing and storage.

These changes are essential if a trust or a will is to be relied on to give clients the protection, security and peace of mind they are designed for when a loved one passes away.

Alex Simeonides, CEO, Capital Legacy

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.