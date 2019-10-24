LETTER: Competence and capability

Lumkile Mondi’s latest column should be prescribed reading for every state official (“Appoint capable fixers regardless of race”, October 24).

One cogent observation needs to be emblazoned across all ANC offices: “While I understand many of his [Ramaphosa’s] cabinet appointments were necessitated by ANC internal politics, he has to put SA first. That means bringing in competent reformers.”

Another demands to be posted on every ANC doorpost: “Competency needs to be accompanied by capability. In a country where racial identity trumps economics, we need capable individuals — fixers with experience, not just paper qualifications — irrespective of race or citizenship.”

And just to be certain that the messages are driven home, translate them into all official languages.

Hopefully, someone out there in the ANC hierarchy will have read what Mondi has to say. Power to his pen. May it never run dry.

John Spira, Johannesburg

