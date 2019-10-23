Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lottery could solve land problem

23 October 2019 - 16:32
Picture: 123RF / PÃ©ter Gudella

It is obvious that the available land in this country needs to be distributed to the people who really need and deserve it. Here are my thoughts.

First, all the land that is available in each municipal district should be identified. Most of this will be owned by the municipality but not used by them for any useful purpose.

Second, the available land should be divided into stands valued at about R250,000, using the advice of a professional land valuer. Obviously, the stands near big cities will be smaller than those in rural areas.

Third, a list should be compiled of all those interested in owning land, using identity (ID) numbers as the main criterion. Each person on this list should identify which stand they wish to inherit. Excluded from this list will be all people who have land or have previously owned land.

Then a type of lottery should be held for these stands, with ID numbers identifying the winners. In month one, the oldest person on the list has first choice of a stand, the second-oldest the next choice, and so on until all have been satisfied.

The next month all those at least 80 years old can participate, the oldest again having first choice and so on until all the land has been distributed. Those people who have occupied land for a long time should also be given title to that land.

All “winners” should receive immediate title to their land, which could be used to secure credit, but the land cannot be sold for five years after receipt to prevent speculation.

I believe this will prove to be the fairest method of distributing land.

Andre Quinlan
Via e-mail

