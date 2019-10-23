Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Helping can hurt

The chief justice's broad definition of 'violence' can be problematic for doctors

23 October 2019 - 14:55
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s broad interpretation of “violence” in his judgment prohibiting spanking as all “behaviour involving physical force intended to hurt, damage or kill someone or something”, could have ridiculous consequences.

For example, as a medical doctor it is occasionally necessary for me to stitch lacerations on small children, which I am usually able to do without general anaesthetic or sedation with a parent calming them.

In state hospitals, where anaesthetics are not available for small procedures, children often need to be held down. Injecting a local anaesthetic into the skin around a laceration is painful but necessary to allow me to continue with the rest of the procedure pain free.

But according to the chief justice’s interpretation of his chosen definition of “violence” I could be in trouble with the law. Did I intentionally hurt the child with a physical force? Absolutely I did. It is certainly not by mistake, and the injection hurts more than any hiding.

So now I am a criminal for helping a child — along with parents who spank their children.

Dr Allan Donkin
Somerset West

Spanking ban sets dangerous precedent, says religious lobby group

Lobby group Freedom of Religion SA says Constitutional Court ruling ignores right of parents to raise their children according to their beliefs
National
1 month ago

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Mogoeng Mogoeng should stay well clear of politics

Someone should whisper in the chief justice’s ear that it’s unbecoming for the head of the judiciary to insert himself so blatantly in the political ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Top court dismisses Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to appeal ruling on firing ministers

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says the matter is now moot and the order the president sought to appeal against is interlocutory
National
1 month ago

