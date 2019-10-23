LETTER: End racial discrimination to make SA prosper

If SA is to succeed it needs to abolish racial discrimination. I feel sure that will also curb corruption. Why place those with inadequate skills in high places, or those openly associated with corruption, and then expect investment?

I can’t see why investors from Europe or elsewhere will want to invest here when white capital is so badly maligned. The labour market also seems overgoverned and interfered with, which limits competition and curbs business investment and growth.

Sandra Basson

Via e-mail